Man pulls out ‘snake’ from grass field, dramatic video ends with funny twist

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:21 IST

In today’s edition of videos-with-surprising-twists, we have a clip of a man trying to capture a “snake” hidden in a grass field.

The video, which is now being shared by many on Twitter, shows three men near a field covered with tall grasses. One of them, in a very cautious position, tries to catch something hidden in the grass. The others stand close to him in body postures that reflect the seriousness of the situation.

A few seconds into the video, the man – who was trying to catch something – pulls out a long black thing. At first glance it seems that he is pulling out a snake but soon the funny twist reveals itself. Turns out, it’s not a snake but the man pulls a black-coloured belt.

Take a look at the dramatic video:

Collectively, the video has collected thousands of views and hundreds of comments. People had a lot to say. While some dropped funny reactions, there were some who commented how they thought that the man is going to catch a snake with bare hands.

“Hated it for a second, because I do not do well with snakes, but the end was oddly satisfying,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ultimate dad” praised another. “You know what, I was sure he would get bitten while trying to catch snake with bare hands,” wrote a third.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 13:21 IST