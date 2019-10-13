e-paper
Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Man pulls out ‘snake’ from grass field, dramatic video ends with funny twist

The video, which is now being shared by many on Twitter, shows three men near a field covered with tall grasses.

Oct 13, 2019 13:21 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Collectively, the video has collected thousands of views and hundreds of comments.
Collectively, the video has collected thousands of views and hundreds of comments. (Twitter/@backlocker)
         

In today’s edition of videos-with-surprising-twists, we have a clip of a man trying to capture a “snake” hidden in a grass field.

The video, which is now being shared by many on Twitter, shows three men near a field covered with tall grasses. One of them, in a very cautious position, tries to catch something hidden in the grass. The others stand close to him in body postures that reflect the seriousness of the situation.

A few seconds into the video, the man – who was trying to catch something – pulls out a long black thing. At first glance it seems that he is pulling out a snake but soon the funny twist reveals itself. Turns out, it’s not a snake but the man pulls a black-coloured belt.

Take a look at the dramatic video:

Collectively, the video has collected thousands of views and hundreds of comments. People had a lot to say. While some dropped funny reactions, there were some who commented how they thought that the man is going to catch a snake with bare hands.

“Hated it for a second, because I do not do well with snakes, but the end was oddly satisfying,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ultimate dad” praised another. “You know what, I was sure he would get bitten while trying to catch snake with bare hands,” wrote a third.

Here what others tweeted:

How did you react?

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 13:21 IST

