Man’s cheeky query to Bengaluru Police about dry day amuses Twitter

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 18:45 IST

A Twitter user’s tongue-in-cheek query to Bengaluru Police over imposition of prohibitory orders in the city has evoked mirth among other social media users. And, there’s a chance that his question will leave you in splits too.

The police wrote on its official Twitter handle @BlrCityPolice on Wednesday: “Section 144 (of the CrPC) imposed throughout the city. Educational institutions, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don’t be in panic.”

Since being shared on December 18, the tweet captured attention of many. Till now, it has gathered close to 1,900 likes.

Sec.144 has been imposed throughout the city. Education, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don't be in panic. @CPBlr — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) 18 December 2019

While people dropped all sorts of questions about the imposition of Section 144, there was one Twitter user who ended up asking something unusual - and somewhat relatable for many .

Will it be a dry day tomorrow? 🤔 — Souvik Chakraborty (@oldmonkwalking) 18 December 2019

The department, determined to help every citizen, also replied assuring the man that everything would be normal on the day.

Everything will run normal. — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) 18 December 2019

The Twitter user was not done yet. He again responded and wrote:

Thank you Saaaar, you made my day. 💐 — Souvik Chakraborty (@oldmonkwalking) 18 December 2019

This quirky exchange between the man and Bengaluru police department on Twitter tickled the funny bone of many. Here’s what people tweeted:

Man got his priorities right 😂👏🏼 — Akshay ಅಕ್ಷಯ (@unapologeticak) 18 December 2019

What do you think of this cheeky tweet?