Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Man's cheeky query to Bengaluru Police about dry day amuses Twitter

Man’s cheeky query to Bengaluru Police about dry day amuses Twitter

Since being shared on December 18, the tweet captured attention of many.

Dec 19, 2019
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
The conversation between Bengaluru Police and the man left people in splits (representational image).
The conversation between Bengaluru Police and the man left people in splits (representational image).
         

A Twitter user’s tongue-in-cheek query to Bengaluru Police over imposition of prohibitory orders in the city has evoked mirth among other social media users. And, there’s a chance that his question will leave you in splits too.

The police wrote on its official Twitter handle @BlrCityPolice on Wednesday: “Section 144 (of the CrPC) imposed throughout the city. Educational institutions, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don’t be in panic.”

Since being shared on December 18, the tweet captured attention of many. Till now, it has gathered close to 1,900 likes.

While people dropped all sorts of questions about the imposition of Section 144, there was one Twitter user who ended up asking something unusual - and somewhat relatable for many .

The department, determined to help every citizen, also replied assuring the man that everything would be normal on the day.

The Twitter user was not done yet. He again responded and wrote:

This quirky exchange between the man and Bengaluru police department on Twitter tickled the funny bone of many. Here’s what people tweeted:

What do you think of this cheeky tweet?

