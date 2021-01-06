Man’s comical dance moves while playing the keyboard is a hit among netizens. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:50 IST

The Internet sometimes churns out videos that can leave one thoroughly amused. This Facebook video of a man dancing while playing the keyboard perfectly fits that description. Shared by Facebook user Vikas Dudeja, the video may make you get up and groove to the beat.

The video starts with a man playing the keyboard. As the clip goes on, the man breaks into some amusing moves while playing the instrument that is enough to make anyone laugh.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on January 4, the clip has been shared over 5,500 times and has garnered over 2,400 reactions. Netizens found the man’s comical dance moves highly entertaining. Many appreciated the foot-tapping dance with fire emojis.

“This is his first show after lockdown I think,” wrote a Facebook user. “This is the best dance I’ve ever seen,” commented another. “I just can’t stop laughing,” said a third.

What do you think of this video?