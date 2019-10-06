Man’s curtain trick goes viral, inspires people to share best hotel hacks

it-s-viral

If you are a social media user, there’s a high chance you have come across hacks that claim to make your life better. While most of them are useless, some actually works. One such useful trick recently made its way onto Twitter after Rick Klau shared it on the micro-blogging site and is now going viral.

“I don’t remember who posted this on Twitter a few years ago, but whoever you are: you have improved every night I’ve spent in a hotel since,” Klau tweeted along with an image of the hack.

I don't remember who posted this on Twitter a few years ago, but whoever you are: you have improved every night I've spent in a hotel since. pic.twitter.com/NpuuumqHV8 — Rick Klau (@rklau) October 4, 2019

Since being shared on October 4, the tweet has gained lots of attention from people – it’s clear from over 3.8 lakh likes it has collected till now. Not to forget, the post has also managed to amass over 69,000 retweets.

Most people were left impressed and they dropped varied comments. The amusing hotel hack further inspired people to share their own tricks. It also sparked a series of hilarious reactions. Check out how people reacted:

So this leads to my own travelling lifehack: pack a multiple outlet surge protector, preferably with a long cable. Never run out of outlets again. — Ocho (@BigMikeyOcho) October 4, 2019

Why do I always stay at the cheap hotel??? pic.twitter.com/EwjUESJizp — South Philly Sean (@ProfDuff) October 4, 2019

Some even cooler hotel hacks you’d find useful ! (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/XbnTnCLK3F — Aloke Bajpai (@alokebajpai) October 4, 2019

Best hotel hack: instead of touching the disgusting tv remote, wrap it in the shower cap! — la espooky 👻🎃 (@melmor86) October 4, 2019

If we're posting hotel tricks, not many people realise you can use any card to keep the power on pic.twitter.com/u4TNsAyOcO — Jay Harris (@JayHarris_Sec) October 4, 2019

Brilliant.



My favorite hotel hack: Your ironing board is an adjustable height desk. Since the chairs are never the right height, use the ironing board for long hotel work. — Alistair Croll (@acroll) October 4, 2019

And with a little paracord and a bead, you can improve your hotel room security. pic.twitter.com/iAmDa7XgJU — cory_len (@clenprice) October 4, 2019

You are welcome - women around the world. pic.twitter.com/G2nVRJsh5L — Geeta Jones (@zarhashemi) October 4, 2019

Twitter, the company, too praised the tweet and wrote:

Not blind to the excellence of that Tweet — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2019

What do you think of this trick?

