Man’s curtain trick goes viral, inspires people to share best hotel hacks

Since being shared on October 4, the tweet has gained lots of attention from people – it’s clear from over 3.8 lakh likes it has collected till now.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The hack left many people impressed.
The hack left many people impressed. (Twitter/Rick Klau)
         

If you are a social media user, there’s a high chance you have come across hacks that claim to make your life better. While most of them are useless, some actually works. One such useful trick recently made its way onto Twitter after Rick Klau shared it on the micro-blogging site and is now going viral.

“I don’t remember who posted this on Twitter a few years ago, but whoever you are: you have improved every night I’ve spent in a hotel since,” Klau tweeted along with an image of the hack.

Since being shared on October 4, the tweet has gained lots of attention from people – it’s clear from over 3.8 lakh likes it has collected till now. Not to forget, the post has also managed to amass over 69,000 retweets.

Most people were left impressed and they dropped varied comments. The amusing hotel hack further inspired people to share their own tricks. It also sparked a series of hilarious reactions. Check out how people reacted:

Twitter, the company, too praised the tweet and wrote:

What do you think of this trick?

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 12:55 IST

