Man sings Circle of Life with his donkey, tickles people’s funny bone

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 12:07 IST

Many people love spending time with their pets and creating playful memories. A video of a man, hailing from the United States, humming a unique version of the Lion King theme song with his pet donkey shows just how.

The video shared by Travis Kinley on Facebook shows him with his pet horse and donkey singing Circle of Life. While the horse seems a bit camera shy, the donkey joins his owner hee-hawing to the tune of the song.

The heartwarming moment was captured and later shared on Facebook. “I did the Lion King opening and Nathan joined in with me! Love this dude,” Travis wrote.

The video, shared on July 25, has garnered over 3.4 million views, with more than 23,000 ‘likes’ and above 67,000 shares.

Let’s take a look at the clip:

“I have found my soul animal. I may not be able to ride him - but he understands me,” Travis later wrote in the comments section of the post.

Enchanted with the video, a lot of people commented on it. “Hahahaha! Travis Kinley!! This is golden man, and you’re even rocking the #TeamSumter shirt!” says a Facebook user. “Seriously! Best thing on Facebook right now,” says another. “I’m still laughing! I so needed this,” says a third.

Others too dropped a fair share of comments. Take a look:

The original song was written by Elton John and Tim Rice, while the score was composed by Hans Zimmer.

What do you think about the duo?

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 12:05 IST