Man with Alzheimer’s sings soulful song with granddaughter. Watch video

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 14:03 IST

A video of an elderly man with Alzheimer’s singing with his granddaughter has created a stir online and tugged at the heartstrings of many.

Shared by Alzheimer’s Society on Facebook, the video shows the duo singing the hit song ‘Somewhere over the rainbow’. While the granddaughter sings the entire song in a melodious voice, the man lends his voice occasionally. What makes the clip even more emotional is that they do this while sporting smiles on their faces.

“Autumn [granddaughter], a passionate singer, loves to sing along with her grandpa Sonny, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease. Aimee, Autumn’s mum, said she sings to her ‘pawpaw’ several times a week and that they have such special bond,” the organization wrote and shared the video.

Since being shared on February 17, the video has piqued people’s interest. Till now, it has gathered over 1.3 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, it has also gathered more than 3,700 reactions and close to 1,400 shares.

While the video amazed many, some were left emotional. There were a few who also shared heartbreaking experiences from their lives. People dropped all sorts of comments to express their reactions.

“Absolutely amazing. Cried my eyes out. She has a beautiful voice,” wrote a Facebook user. “Made me cry. My Mum has early on-set Alzheimer’s and it’s so hard to watch her decline from this awful disease,” shared another. “Wow I can’t stop crying. Autumn you are such an incredible human being and your grandfather is such a lucky guy,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this duet by Autumn and her grandpa?

Also Read | Indian stuck on Diamond Princess ship in Japan sings Arijit Singh’s Malang track, thanks him