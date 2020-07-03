Maya, the pug contemplates the meaning of her doggo life. Watch thoughtful video

it-s-viral

Many would attest to the fact that dogs are an extraordinary species that hold the potential to be derpy, dangerous, and delightful, all at once. This multifaceted nature may be why many believe that ‘a dog is a man’s best friend’. Well, this hooman just caught their best friend contemplating her doggo existence. The thinking session is all types of exciting and entertaining to watch.

Posted on Reddit on July 3, the clip is almost 15 seconds long. The video has been shared with a caption reading, “Maya contemplates the meaning of her pug life, then forgets”.

The recording shows a pug named Maya standing in front of a mirror. One of her puggy-whuggy paws is on the glass as she stands on her hind legs. The doggo seems to be staring at its reflection, deep in thought.

What is the pooch thinking about? The economy, democracy, love, morality, or all of the above? Who is to really know? However, one thing we do know is that her pondering makes for a pretty fun watch. Check it out for yourself here:

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘pugs’, the post has amassed almost 700 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to Maya, the big-brained puggo. One person said, “A quick deep thought... now time to look for food,” referring to the abrupt nature in which the clip ended.

Another individual wrote, “Omg hahaha this is too cute and funny, I love the serious stare into the mirror followed by the immediate tongue out”. We love it too.

What are your thoughts on Maya, the pug?

