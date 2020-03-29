e-paper
Meet Wynn: Dog bringing comfort to emergency medical workers in hospital

Meet Wynn: Dog bringing comfort to emergency medical workers in hospital

Wynn is a one-year-old Labrador who is a service dog in training.

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 16:20 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Wynn with her trainer at the hospital’s hallway.
Wynn with her trainer at the hospital’s hallway. (Facebook/Susan Ryan)
         

You may have heard about the heroes without capes, there are also those who come in different shapes and sizes - or as in this case is from an entirely different species. We are talking about a four-legged furry creature that is now bringing comfort and joy to those who are working on the frontline in a war against the pandemic.

Wynn is a one-year-old Labrador who is a service dog in training. She is now showering her puppy love at Rose Medical Center in Denver to those who are facing the untold stress of an unprecedented health care challenge, daily.

The little bundle of joy became acquainted with the Internet, after Dr. Susan Ryan, her trainer, shared her image. The picture, with its strong emotional tone, shows a medical worker sitting in the hallway of the medical facility with Wynn by their side.

Eventually, the medical facility also shared another image of the pooch with her trainer who is also an emergency physician at the hospital. They also mentioned that the dog brings emotional support to providers and caregivers “during this unique stressful time”.

The hospital has also set up a special room for Wynn, reports LadBible. It’s far from the emergency room where the medical workers, after they get cleaned up, go to get free hugs of warmth.

