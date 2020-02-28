e-paper
Mom dropping kids off at school realises she forgot them at home. Hilarity ensues

The mum’s reaction to the whole situation is priceless and that’s probably why the video is collecting so many reactions.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 28, 2020 13:16 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows the mum laughing uncontrollably while saying she can’t believe she drove to school without her kids.
The video shows the mum laughing uncontrollably while saying she can’t believe she drove to school without her kids. (Twitter/@torrespriss)
         

Everyone knows being a mom isn’t easy. There are a million things mums need to juggle and sometimes things don’t go the way they are planned. As in the case of this mum in a video that’s going crazy viral. The clip shows a mum laughing hysterically after she realises she drove to school to drop her kids off but actually forgot them at home. The mum’s reaction to the whole situation is priceless and that’s probably why the video is collecting so many reactions.

“She really drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car… I can’t stop laughing,” says the Twitter user who posted the video.

The video shows the mum laughing uncontrollably while saying she can’t believe she drove to school without her kids. She even says she’ll now have to drive back and pick them up.

Since being shared on Feb 24, the video has collected over 4 million views, some 3.7 lakh likes and more than one lakh retweets - and counting.

“Me as a mom,” jokes a Twitter user. “She needs a vacation away from that routine. God bless moms,” says another. “Her laugh makes me laugh! OMG too funny!” comments a third.

A Twitter user even asked what happened when she finally returned to pick them. Well, the hilarity continued:

Has something like this ever happened to you?

