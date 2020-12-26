e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Monolith’ appears at San Francisco, this time with a gingerbread twist

‘Monolith’ appears at San Francisco, this time with a gingerbread twist

Twitter is now flooded with videos and images of the gingerbread ‘monolith.’

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 13:32 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the gingerbread monolith.
The image shows the gingerbread monolith. (Twitter/@lydialaurenson)
         

Unless you stay far away from the Internet, there’s a high possibility that you may have heard about the monoliths making headlines across the world. From Utah to Romania, these shiny metal objects appeared at random places. There is a latest addition to that list but this time with a Christmas twist. Topped with frosting and gumdrops, a gingerbread tower popped in Corona Heights Park, San Francisco.

It wasn’t long before people took to Twitter to share images and videos of the structure. Just like this post by founder of the Gyroscope App Ananda Sharma. Set against a gorgeous backdrop, here’s how the structure looks:

In a following tweet, he also shared a video with addition of a rainbow to the scene:

Sharma further added how the structure smelled really good:

“Gingerbread monolith atop Corona Heights in San Francisco this morning. And it was briefly framed by a rainbow to boot,” wrote another and shared these images:

Another individual shared the images with this witty tweet, “A mysterious gingerbread monolith appeared at corona heights park. Apparently the aliens are feeling festive.”

“Looks like a great spot to get baked,” San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg told KQED. “We will leave it up until the cookie crumbles,” Ginsburg added. Also, the GM further detailed that the confectionary tower will be left where it is for a while because people “deserve a little bit of magic right now.”

What are your thoughts about this incident?

tags
top news
Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
Madhya Pradesh cabinet okays bill against forced conversions
Madhya Pradesh cabinet okays bill against forced conversions
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
Two national highways closed due to farmers’ agitation
Two national highways closed due to farmers’ agitation
2nd Test Highlights: Gill, Pujara steer India to 36/1 at stumps
2nd Test Highlights: Gill, Pujara steer India to 36/1 at stumps
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In