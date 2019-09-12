Bengaluru artist’s viral ‘moonwalk’ video recreated with Mexican twist. Watch

it-s-viral

Remember the viral ‘moonwalk’ video by Bengaluru-based artist Badal Nanjundswamy? The one in which it seems that an astronaut is walking on moon’s craters, but in reality they are potholes on Bengaluru streets. Well, a similar video is now capturing people’s attention but not in India. It’s creating a stir among netizens in Mexico.

Mexican agency Boveda Celeste contacted Nanjundswamy and took his permission to recreate the video to attract attention of the authorities about the poor condition of roads in Mexico.

The agency took to Instagram to share the video on September 8. The clip shows someone dressed in an astronaut suit, walking slowly on a damaged road, just like the one shared by Nanjundswamy. The difference is that in this video the person is holding the Mexican flag.

Turns out, Nanjundswamy has received many requests to recreate the ‘moonwalk’ in other parts of India and different countries as well.

This is not the first time the Bengaluru-based artist has used his creative artwork to red flag the callousness of the civic administration in maintaining roads and other amenities. Previously, he did so by displaying dummy mermaids and crocodiles around potholes to draw the Bengaluru municipality’s attention to the city’s infrastructure woes.

