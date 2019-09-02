‘Astronaut moonwalks’ on Bengaluru road to send across this message

it-s-viral

An artist has gone quite the extra mile - to the moon and back - to show just how bad the roads are in parts of Bengaluru. A video going viral all over social media shows what seems to be an astronaut walking on the moon. Only, the craters shown in the video are very much on earth… in Bengaluru’s Herohalli area to be more precise. Artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy’s unique way to alert the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) about the terrible condition of roads has won him a ton of praise online.

“Hello BBMP Commissioner,” Nanjundaswamy has captioned his video, adding hashtags #nammabengaluru, #streetart, #potholes among others.

The minute-long video, opens to give the illusion that a man is walking on the moon. Only seconds later, you realise it’s not the moon but a potholes-filled street.

The video, since being shared eight hours ago, has collected over 11,700 shares and more than 6,500 reactions on Facebook.

“Heights of creativity!” says a Facebook user. “Wonderful… unique way of expressing our protest,” says another. “I thought it was a space video till the auto rickshaw appeared,” says a third.

Nanjundaswamy is known for using creative methods to display the potholes on the city’s roads. He earlier made headlines for his art installation of a crocodile displayed on potholes of the city.

