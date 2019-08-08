Mumbai father-daughter duo study in same college. Their story is adorable

it-s-viral

Most college-goers wouldn’t want their parents hanging around with them on campus. That, however, isn’t the case with this Mumbai student. An adorable post shared by Humans of Bombay on Facebook details the story of a father-daughter duo who attend the same college. In fact, the father is a junior to his daughter.

The post, shared on August 7, features the daughter. She explains how her father was inclined towards getting a law degree when he was younger. But due to financial constraints, he couldn’t afford the education at the time and began working as a consultant in firm.

When she began studying law, she noticed how “intrigued” her father was about her course. “He’d ask me about my classes, subjects and all the other things I did,” she says.

That’s when her family realised that since her father has time on his hands, he could go back to college and join the college and study law.

“So believe it or not, now my father and I are in the same college and he’s actually my junior,” she adds.

If you’re wondering what college-life is for this father-daughter duo, read her post below:

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 22,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,100 shares - and counting.

People are really impressed by this father-daughter duo.

“Wow, cute. That’s an amazing junior you got there in law school,” says one Facebook user. “Loving this father-daughter duo,” says another. “Taking the whole father-daughter combo to a whole new level,” says third.

Here’s a delightful picture of the two:

What do you think about this father-daughter duo?

