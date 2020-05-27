e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Nagpur Police gives twist to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene to share this important message

Nagpur Police gives twist to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene to share this important message

Taking to Twitter, the department tweeted a famous scene from the movie to share a message about the importance of wearing masks.

it-s-viral Updated: May 27, 2020 20:32 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the post shared by Nagpur Police.
The image shows the post shared by Nagpur Police. (Twitter/Nagpur Police)
         

Wittiness and creativity are often the ways which can help in driving home an important message, especially during these trying times. Following the same, Nagpur Police has now shared a fun and creative post inspired by the iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but with a twist.

Taking to Twitter, the department tweeted a famous scene from the movie to share a message about the importance of wearing masks. The image shows Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) holding Tina’s (Rani Mukerji) hand while embracing Anjali (Kajol). Nagpur Police just tweaked the image a little and shared it with a humorous caption. They wrote, “Don’t let this bond break....Kyunki, Bohot Kuch Hota Hai!” and shared this image:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the tweet has already garnered over 500 likes and counting. Additionally, it has also received tons of comments from people.

“Haha interesting. We should learn from you,” wrote a Twitter user. Keeping the spirit intact, another user of the micro-blogging site used a GIF from the same movie, they shared:

“Going out should be delayed but mask should be near,” another Twitter user offered some advice.

What do you think of the post by Nagpur Police?

Also Read | Gulabo Sitabo trailer featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana is Mumbai Police’s new advisory meme inspiration

tags
top news
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
‘Migrants sent in trains at random to politically disturb me’: CM Mamata
‘Migrants sent in trains at random to politically disturb me’: CM Mamata
‘US ready, willing, and able to mediate’, tweets Trump on India-China border row
‘US ready, willing, and able to mediate’, tweets Trump on India-China border row
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In