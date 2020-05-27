Nagpur Police gives twist to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene to share this important message

it-s-viral

Updated: May 27, 2020 20:32 IST

Wittiness and creativity are often the ways which can help in driving home an important message, especially during these trying times. Following the same, Nagpur Police has now shared a fun and creative post inspired by the iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but with a twist.

Taking to Twitter, the department tweeted a famous scene from the movie to share a message about the importance of wearing masks. The image shows Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) holding Tina’s (Rani Mukerji) hand while embracing Anjali (Kajol). Nagpur Police just tweaked the image a little and shared it with a humorous caption. They wrote, “Don’t let this bond break....Kyunki, Bohot Kuch Hota Hai!” and shared this image:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the tweet has already garnered over 500 likes and counting. Additionally, it has also received tons of comments from people.

“Haha interesting. We should learn from you,” wrote a Twitter user. Keeping the spirit intact, another user of the micro-blogging site used a GIF from the same movie, they shared:

“Going out should be delayed but mask should be near,” another Twitter user offered some advice.

What do you think of the post by Nagpur Police?

Also Read | Gulabo Sitabo trailer featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana is Mumbai Police’s new advisory meme inspiration