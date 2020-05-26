Gulabo Sitabo trailer featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana is Mumbai Police’s new advisory meme inspiration

it-s-viral

Updated: May 26, 2020 11:22 IST

Gulabo Sitabo trailer featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana has sparked an online chatter. Mumbai Police took the opportunity of the hype to share an advisory using a meme inspired from the trailer to put forth a message for people. This time the department urged people to use strong passwords for their different online profiles.

“Strong password to Mumbaikars with a weak password!” the department wrote and then shared a meme of a dialogue by Ayushmann Khurrana from the trailer. It shows Khurrana saying, “humein godh lelo [adopt me].” With their witty way Mumbai Police is now asking people to adopt strong passwords rather than the weak ones. What’s even funnier are the hashtags they used in the post, #$tr0ngP@$$w0₹d and #BlockbusterPassword.

Since being shared some 14 hours ago, the post has garnered over 10,000 likes. Besides praising the creativity of Mumbai Police’s social media team, people also praised the policemen who are working relentlessly to keep the city safe. A few also joked about how they keep their password strong.

“Mumbai Police got swag,” wrote an Instagram user. “Some of them coming here with password so strong they need to click ‘forgot password’ always!” joked another. “Mumbai Police nailed it!” wrote a third.

Also Read | Mumbai Police shows how not to wear a mask using Robert Pattinson’s pic from The Batman