Mumbai Police shows how not to wear a mask using Robert Pattinson's pic from The Batman

Mumbai Police shows how not to wear a mask using Robert Pattinson’s pic from The Batman

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote “How not to wear a mask!” along with the hashtag #BATforsafetyMAN.

Updated: May 24, 2020 19:16 IST
TRisha Sengupta
TRisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The department used the example to drive home the message that one should wear their masks properly.
The department used the example to drive home the message that one should wear their masks properly.(Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
         

Mumbai Police is at it again. In their latest post, the department has used a reference from an upcoming Hollywood movie to share an important message. This time their cautionary post is about masks. The post is about the correct way of wearing a mask, but it’s conveyed in a creative and rather witty way.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote “How not to wear a mask!” along with the hashtag #BATforsafetyMAN. They also shared an image of Robert Pattinson from his upcoming movie The Batman. It shows Pattison wearing a face mask but one where his nose and mouth aren’t covered. And, the department used that to drive home the message that one should wear their masks properly.

Since being shared, the post collected tons of appreciative comments from people. Many, as they usually do, praised the people handling the Twitter profile of the department. A few others couldn’t stop commenting on the post’s creativity.

“Lol,” wrote a Twitter user. “You’re always so creative,” expressed another. “The admin is so cool,” wrote a third. “Amidst the COVID mayhem @MumbaiPolice has not lost their sense of humour. Super proud of you,” tweeted a fourth.

Some also shared images of GIFs to express how others should wear a mask.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s tweet?

