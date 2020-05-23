e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police takes inspiration from Christopher Nolan’s Tenet trailer to share this important message

Mumbai Police takes inspiration from Christopher Nolan’s Tenet trailer to share this important message

Mumbai Police’s Tenet trailer related post has now created a stir.

it-s-viral Updated: May 23, 2020 14:42 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police shared this image on Instagram.
Mumbai Police shared this image on Instagram. (Instagram/mumbaipolice)
         

Be it latest web series or viral trends, Mumbai Police never fails to use them as inspiration to drive home important messages. This time they did the same with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet trailer. Drawing inspiration from the trailer the department shared an Instagram post which has now piqued the attention of many.

“Why should we be following the ‘Tenet’ of safety against Coronavirus?” they wrote and shared the image. The image is of a dialogue from the trailer featuring veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. And, what does it say? See for yourself:

Since being shared about 17-hour-ago, the post has already garnered over 10,000 likes - and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. While some were amused by the creative reference to Tenet, others praised the department for doing such a great work.

“Message to the public using trends!!! Super Cool!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Stay home, stay safe,” wrote another. “You guys are doing a great job,” expressed a third.

In case you are yet to catch up on the Tenet trailer, take a look at the video here:

A few days ago, Mumbai Police shared a fake news related post inspired by Amazon Prime’s latest series Pataal Lok.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In