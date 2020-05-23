Mumbai Police takes inspiration from Christopher Nolan’s Tenet trailer to share this important message

it-s-viral

Updated: May 23, 2020 14:42 IST

Be it latest web series or viral trends, Mumbai Police never fails to use them as inspiration to drive home important messages. This time they did the same with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet trailer. Drawing inspiration from the trailer the department shared an Instagram post which has now piqued the attention of many.

“Why should we be following the ‘Tenet’ of safety against Coronavirus?” they wrote and shared the image. The image is of a dialogue from the trailer featuring veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. And, what does it say? See for yourself:

Since being shared about 17-hour-ago, the post has already garnered over 10,000 likes - and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. While some were amused by the creative reference to Tenet, others praised the department for doing such a great work.

“Message to the public using trends!!! Super Cool!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Stay home, stay safe,” wrote another. “You guys are doing a great job,” expressed a third.

In case you are yet to catch up on the Tenet trailer, take a look at the video here:

A few days ago, Mumbai Police shared a fake news related post inspired by Amazon Prime’s latest series Pataal Lok.

