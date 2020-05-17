How do fake news peddlers get their ‘exclusive’ info? Mumbai Police shares Paatal Lok meme to answer

it-s-viral

Updated: May 17, 2020 13:11 IST

Mumbai Police has shared yet another witty, and absolutely creative, post to take on fake news. In an appeal to people, the department quirkily used a meme from Netflix series Paatal Lok to show from where the fake news peddlers get all their “exclusive” information.

“When fake news peddlers are asked - where did you get this ‘exclusive’ news from?” the department tweeted and shared the meme. They also used the hashtags #NewsFromPaatalLok and #ExposeFakeNews in their advisory tweet.

When fake news peddlers are asked - where did you get this ‘exclusive’ news from?#NewsFromPaatalLok #ExposeFakeNews pic.twitter.com/SvHSgp4oJR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 17, 2020

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has sparked a laughter fest among tweeple. Also, there were many who praised the people handling Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle.

“Brilliant meme,” wrote a Twitter user. “This does not at all look a handle of a police force!! You guys are just brilliant,” expressed another. “WhatsApp University needs to be close,” tweeted a third. “Well...someone from your team or the entire team is quite brilliant to pick lines from new-age web series. So appropriate,” wrote a fourth.

Some people also used GIFs to express their reactions:

A few days ago, Mumbai Police took on fake news with another meme from the film Avengers: Infinity War and it’s hilarious.

What do you think of the Pataal Lok meme tweet by the department?