Naughty baby elephant pushes friend in water. Video makes tweeple laugh

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 13:08 IST

The Internet’s flooded with videos that show how playful baby elephants can be. From sliding slopes to playing with water, videos of tiny elephants instantly bring a smile on one’s face. This video is no different. It shows one baby elephant pulling a fast one on his friend and people cannot stop laughing at the video.

The clip has been circulating online for a while but caught people’s attention again after it was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle. The video shows two baby elephants standing next to each other. Suddenly, one of the elephants pushes the other one in the water while it seems the latter wonders what just happened.

“In mischievous play elephant calves are unbeatable,” posted Nanda while sharing the clip and the clip is proof to the statement.

In mischievous play elephant calves are unbeatable 😊 pic.twitter.com/wflakg7skQ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 25, 2020

Shared on June 25, the video has collected over 4,800 likes and more than 800 retweets till now. People have posted a ton of reactions to the elephant’s naughtiness.

“Just like human baby,” wrote an individual. “That’s the making of a best friend,” commented another. “Kids are kids,” replied a third.

Someone also used this GIF to share their reaction:

A few were also concerned about the elephant being hurt. “Looks like the push might have hurt the elephant leg,” posted a Twitter user.

What do you think about the video?

Also Read | Watson the dog saying sorry to his brother Kiko will melt your heart. Watch