Watson the dog saying sorry to his brother Kiko will melt your heart. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 19:41 IST

Have you ever secretly eaten your sibling’s share of dessert or Maggi, had them complain to mom, then been forced to say sorry and hug it out? If the answer’s yes, you’ll relate to this video of two doggos who seem to be in the same situation. Only, the apologizing in this case is so cute, it’ll just melt your heart.

The video was shared from doggo brothers Watson and Kiko’s Instagram page. It details how Watson stole his brother Kiko’s chewy. But don’t worry, after being told off by their hooman mom, he instantly apologises for his behaviour. And his style of saying sorry is just too cute.

Shared on June 23, the video has collected over 3.3 lakh views and more than 87,000 likes. People have shared a lot of reactions on this sibling situation.

Of course the most pressing question was if Kiko got another chewy. In case you’re wondering too, yes, Kiko did get a chewy after all.

“I cannot get enough of these two puppers. I don’t know how you manage to get anything done,” wrote an individual and we quite agree. “Watson must be protected at all costs,” commented another. “My heart just melted,” posted a third.

What do you think about these adorable brothers?

Also Read | Zuri, the doggo, has the best bedtime habit. Her night time ritual involves reading