e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Watson the dog saying sorry to his brother Kiko will melt your heart. Watch

Watson the dog saying sorry to his brother Kiko will melt your heart. Watch

This doggo stealing his brother’s treat and then saying sorry is peak sibling behaviour

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 25, 2020 19:41 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A picture of Watson saying sorry to Kiko after stealing his chewy.
A picture of Watson saying sorry to Kiko after stealing his chewy. (Instagram/@wat.ki)
         

Have you ever secretly eaten your sibling’s share of dessert or Maggi, had them complain to mom, then been forced to say sorry and hug it out? If the answer’s yes, you’ll relate to this video of two doggos who seem to be in the same situation. Only, the apologizing in this case is so cute, it’ll just melt your heart.

The video was shared from doggo brothers Watson and Kiko’s Instagram page. It details how Watson stole his brother Kiko’s chewy. But don’t worry, after being told off by their hooman mom, he instantly apologises for his behaviour. And his style of saying sorry is just too cute.

View this post on Instagram

A dog’s way of saying sorry

A post shared by Watson & Kiko (@wat.ki) on

Shared on June 23, the video has collected over 3.3 lakh views and more than 87,000 likes. People have shared a lot of reactions on this sibling situation.

Of course the most pressing question was if Kiko got another chewy. In case you’re wondering too, yes, Kiko did get a chewy after all.

“I cannot get enough of these two puppers. I don’t know how you manage to get anything done,” wrote an individual and we quite agree. “Watson must be protected at all costs,” commented another. “My heart just melted,” posted a third.

What do you think about these adorable brothers?

Also Read | Zuri, the doggo, has the best bedtime habit. Her night time ritual involves reading

tags
top news
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
Delhi L-G Baijal reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
Delhi L-G Baijal reverses Covid order on home isolation after meeting CM Kejriwal
Kerala’s guidelines for expats’ return impractical, says MEA
Kerala’s guidelines for expats’ return impractical, says MEA
26 killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar
26 killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
KCR’s daughter Kavitha to lead protests by Singareni coal mine workers tomorrow
KCR’s daughter Kavitha to lead protests by Singareni coal mine workers tomorrow
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
Rashami Desai, Shaheen Bhatt on tackling depression in the times of Covid-19
Rashami Desai, Shaheen Bhatt on tackling depression in the times of Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In