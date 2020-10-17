e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Students design garba costumes using PPE kits for Navratri

Students design garba costumes using PPE kits for Navratri

Fashion designing students of the Institute of Design and Technology (IDT), Surat have designed a customised ‘Covid Garba Dress’.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 12:16 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Surat
The image shows students performing garba wearing garba costumes made of PPE kits.
The image shows students performing garba wearing garba costumes made of PPE kits.(ANI)
         

A group of fashion designing students in Surat performed ‘Garba’ sporting hand-painted costumes made of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. These costumes were designed by the students themselves.

In one of the rarest occasions when the traditional dance ‘Garba’ will not be performed during Navratri due to COVID-19, the fashion designing students of the Institute of Design and Technology (IDT), Surat have designed a customised ‘Covid Garba Dress’, which is made of polypropylene fabric approved by the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA).

According to IDT, “Under the guidance of their faculty - Ms. Aarushi Upreti, the 1st year students of IDT INDIA crafted a Covid Garba outfit using hand painting and mirror as embellishments and designed a two-layer fully protected couple dress on PPE Jumpsuits with masks and dandiya sticks.”

“The layering has been done in such a way that people can maintain social distancing while they perform Garba. These Garba outfits are very economical, provide full protection and are very comfortable to wear and dispose,” said Disha Patel, the student who designed the outfit.

“Since this year government has banned Garba, hence to add joy amidst the festive season, these covid Garba outfits will be gifted to Covid Care Volunteers of Civil Hospital, Surat. This initiative was taken to show gratitude to the artisans who have worked diligently to earn their living during this pandemic,” Aarushi Upreti, Faculty, IDT told ANI.

The state government has banned Garba this Navratri but allowed no-contact worship of the idol or image of Goddesses.

