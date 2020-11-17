e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Netflix India’s ‘dream of taking a picture with Virat Kohli’ finally comes true. Check out how

Netflix India’s ‘dream of taking a picture with Virat Kohli’ finally comes true. Check out how

Virat Kohli shared this picture from his official Twitter account just a few hours ago.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:41 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Netflix India responded to Virat Kohli’s tweet.
Netflix India responded to Virat Kohli’s tweet.(Twitter)
         

Virat Kohli is presently serving a 14-day quarantine in Australia as him and the rest of the Team India members await the upcoming bilateral series, starting from November 27. Kohli took to Twitter just a few hours ago to share a picture of himself alongside text describing his “Quarantine diaries”. Now, an unlikely entity aka, Netflix India’s official Twitter page has responded to that post. Their reply to Kohli’s share may leave you grinning.

“Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch,” reads the descriptive caption shared alongside the image. As suggested, the photograph shows Kohli donning a wrinkled t-shirt as he smiles, looking directly at the camera. A laptop is perched on his lap, the screen of which is slightly visible.

Check out the post which has already accumulated over 86,300 likes here:

Netflix India’s official Twitter account was amongst many of those who responded to Kohli’s tweet. They retweeted the snapshot with text reading, “That’s us on the computer screen! Our dream of getting a picture with Virat Kohli has finally come true”.

Check out their wholesome post below:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application just a few hours ago, this tweet has accumulated over 6,500 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “Quality tweet”.

Another individual wrote, “Congrats Netflix!! You made it”. “Lucky you,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags
top news
Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Covid-19 showed our cities are vulnerable: PM Modi
Covid-19 showed our cities are vulnerable: PM Modi
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In