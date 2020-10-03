e-paper
Netizens are giving a shout out to this elderly man headbanging in a car. Watch

Netizens are giving a shout out to this elderly man headbanging in a car. Watch

The clip shows an elderly man sitting inside a car and headbanging to a heavy metal tune.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:44 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows an elderly man in a car.
The image shows an elderly man in a car.(Twitter/@RexChapman)
         

Numerous videos on the Internet serve as perfect examples that aptly describe the saying ‘age is just a number’. From hitting a perfect score in the bowling alley to dancing their hearts out, it’s always a treat to watch elderly people enjoy themselves. One such clip, shared by former basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter, is a delightful addition to that list. The clip shows an elderly man sitting inside a car and headbanging to a heavy metal tune.

“Make it a great weekend. Age is only a number...” reads the aptly put caption shared with the video.

Shared on October 3, the clip has garnered over 1.1 million views and tons of appreciative comments from netizens. While some found the elderly man’s carefree grooving to be amazing, others couldn’t stop saying how the music is something that can make anyone tap their foot or in this case do an intensive headbang with it.

Here’s what people had to say about the clip:

What are your thoughts on this clip?

