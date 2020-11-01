Netizens think this is the wrong way to eat pizza. Do you agree?

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 12:55 IST

Crispy crust along with oozing mozzarella cheese- pizza is one dish that is a favourite of many. And, while many have their unique ways of enjoying this tasty treat, a post by HC sourdough pizza has sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

Shared on Twitter, the post shows a picture of a pizza eaten by someone in an odd way. “2020, why do you want to hurt us so much?” reads the caption of the post.

Take a look at the photo and judge for yourself:

2020, why do you want to hurt us so much? 😭 pic.twitter.com/Hj8Tn9JlK9 — HCSourdoughPizza (@Honest_Crust) October 24, 2020

Never trust a person who eats pizza with a knife and fork. — Nigel Dean (@nigel_dean) October 24, 2020

Well in that case they're monsters! Such a waste of lovely sourdough. I thought I'd be seen as a heathen for dipping my own homemade crusts. — Katy (@DocManniday) October 24, 2020

That is a criminal offence. Man hunt in order — Jack Brown (@JackN9Brown) October 24, 2020

BAN THEM IMMEDIATELY!!! — Spin (@Monkey__hanger) October 24, 2020

Shared on October 24, the post has garnered over 240 likes and many comments from netizens. The image prompted people to share varied reactions, some of which are hilarious. Many also shared GIFs to express their responses to the post.

What are your thoughts on this post?