Netizens think this is the wrong way to eat pizza. Do you agree?

Netizens think this is the wrong way to eat pizza. Do you agree?

The image prompted people to share varied reactions, some of which are hilarious.

Nov 01, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the oddly eaten pizza.
The image shows the oddly eaten pizza.(Twitter@Honest_Crust)
         

Crispy crust along with oozing mozzarella cheese- pizza is one dish that is a favourite of many. And, while many have their unique ways of enjoying this tasty treat, a post by HC sourdough pizza has sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

Shared on Twitter, the post shows a picture of a pizza eaten by someone in an odd way. “2020, why do you want to hurt us so much?” reads the caption of the post.

Take a look at the photo and judge for yourself:

Shared on October 24, the post has garnered over 240 likes and many comments from netizens. The image prompted people to share varied reactions, some of which are hilarious. Many also shared GIFs to express their responses to the post. 

What are your thoughts on this post?

