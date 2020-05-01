e-paper
New York couple gets married in low-key ceremony proving love always finds a way

Congratulations to this beautiful couple who are not only forming a bond for life but are doing so in a wise and safe manner.

it-s-viral Updated: May 01, 2020 11:45 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Picture of the wedding ceremony in Central Park.
Picture of the wedding ceremony in Central Park.(Reddit/@garydanku)
         

Some of you may have heard the phrase, “love will find a way”. Well, this New York couple who just tied the knot at Central Park in a COVID-19 safe ceremony is proving that to be true.

A photograph posted to Reddit on April 30, shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, showcases a wedding ceremony. Though all wedding ceremonies are beautiful, this one is particularly special because it follows social distancing norms. In the highly private service, one can only see the groom and bride along with the marriage officiant. The officiant, however, is standing six feet away from the couple and wearing a mask.

Titled, “Came across this wedding today in Central Park”; the post already has over 117,000 upvotes and almost 1,500 comments.

Came across this wedding today in Central Park from r/aww

Redditors highly lauded this beautiful and safe wedding ceremony! Many left positive affirmations for the couple on the thread. One person said, “We are distanced here to join this man and this woman in holy matrimony”. While another wrote, “We ‘aren’t’ gathered here today”.

“You should’ve told the couple you took pictures.. the flowers and candidness are so perfect,” read one comment. Then the Internet worked its magic like it often does as another person responded with, “I know who this is! His name is Pete Harrison, and he’s currently running for Congress in NYC”.

As it turns out, Harrison was, in fact, the groom. This is how he reacted to finding out about the stunning candid shot.

Congratulations to this couple who are not only forming a bond for life but are doing so in a wise and safe manner. Also a major shout-out to the photographer who brought to us this candid shot of authentic love!

