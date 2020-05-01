New York couple gets married in low-key ceremony proving love always finds a way

it-s-viral

Some of you may have heard the phrase, “love will find a way”. Well, this New York couple who just tied the knot at Central Park in a COVID-19 safe ceremony is proving that to be true.

A photograph posted to Reddit on April 30, shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, showcases a wedding ceremony. Though all wedding ceremonies are beautiful, this one is particularly special because it follows social distancing norms. In the highly private service, one can only see the groom and bride along with the marriage officiant. The officiant, however, is standing six feet away from the couple and wearing a mask.

Titled, “Came across this wedding today in Central Park”; the post already has over 117,000 upvotes and almost 1,500 comments.

Redditors highly lauded this beautiful and safe wedding ceremony! Many left positive affirmations for the couple on the thread. One person said, “We are distanced here to join this man and this woman in holy matrimony”. While another wrote, “We ‘aren’t’ gathered here today”.

“You should’ve told the couple you took pictures.. the flowers and candidness are so perfect,” read one comment. Then the Internet worked its magic like it often does as another person responded with, “I know who this is! His name is Pete Harrison, and he’s currently running for Congress in NYC”.

As it turns out, Harrison was, in fact, the groom. This is how he reacted to finding out about the stunning candid shot.

Lol thanks man. I was wondering why my phone was blowing up. Haven’t even gotten the pictures from our actual photographer yet or shared with our friends 😂 — Peter 🔥CancelRent🔥for New York (@PeteHarrisonNYC) April 30, 2020

One of my old friends texted me late last night and said "Wild question but did you get married yesterday in the park?" I thought he had walked by or something. Little did I know! — Peter 🔥CancelRent🔥for New York (@PeteHarrisonNYC) April 30, 2020

Congratulations to this couple who are not only forming a bond for life but are doing so in a wise and safe manner. Also a major shout-out to the photographer who brought to us this candid shot of authentic love!