Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of ‘microwave’ sparks laughter, she responds

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:37 IST

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, by now you may have seen the viral video of chef Nigella Lawson pronouncing the word “microwave” in a very different manner. In the video, which is a clip from her latest BBC series, she pronounces microwave as “mee-crow-wah-vay”.

The clip, which is now being shared by many, sparked laughter and prompted people to drop various rib-tickling memes. There were many who also started speculating that maybe the TV personality is unaware of the real pronunciation. If you’re among them, then you can relax. She knows how to pronounce the word and recently clarified that while commenting on a tweet, also adding that she was only joking.

Before knowing what she said, take a look at the clip which has now created a stir:

Nigella Lawson saying 'Microwave' like this has made my Christmas already pic.twitter.com/ByXTDVIloq — 🍯 (@EtceteraWithEst) December 8, 2020

A Twitter user wrote, “Am I the only one who thought @Nigella_Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wavé?! Now, I’m starting to think she really pronounces it like that?” To which she replied, “Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced.”

Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 8, 2020

While commenting on a post containing the clip, an individual wrote “@Nigella_Lawson I love this, we deliberately mispronounce words in our house all the time. Such fun.” To which, the celebrity replied “We do, too. Exactly that.”

We do, too. Exactly that — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 8, 2020

What are your thoughts on the whole incident?