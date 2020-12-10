e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of ‘microwave’ sparks laughter, she responds

Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of ‘microwave’ sparks laughter, she responds

The clip, which is now being shared by many, sparked laughter and prompted people to drop various rib-tickling memes.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The celebrity chef replied to various tweets to clear the air.
The celebrity chef replied to various tweets to clear the air. (Instagram/@nigellalawson)
         

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, by now you may have seen the viral video of chef Nigella Lawson pronouncing the word “microwave” in a very different manner. In the video, which is a clip from her latest BBC series, she pronounces microwave as “mee-crow-wah-vay”.

The clip, which is now being shared by many, sparked laughter and prompted people to drop various rib-tickling memes. There were many who also started speculating that maybe the TV personality is unaware of the real pronunciation. If you’re among them, then you can relax. She knows how to pronounce the word and recently clarified that while commenting on a tweet, also adding that she was only joking.

Before knowing what she said, take a look at the clip which has now created a stir:

A Twitter user wrote, “Am I the only one who thought @Nigella_Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wavé?! Now, I’m starting to think she really pronounces it like that?” To which she replied, “Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced.”

While commenting on a post containing the clip, an individual wrote “@Nigella_Lawson I love this, we deliberately mispronounce words in our house all the time. Such fun.” To which, the celebrity replied “We do, too. Exactly that.”

What are your thoughts on the whole incident?

