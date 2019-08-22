Normani’s basketball twerk inspires Motivation Challenge. Sparks hilarious results

it-s-viral

Aug 22, 2019

Normani, a former member of the American band Fifth Harmony, recently dropped her debut solo single and the song has taken fans by storm. However, the song is not the only thing that has captured people’s attention. What has now piqued the interest of people is a combination of basketball and twerking performed by the singer in the music video.

The move has now given birth to an online challenge called the “Motivation Challenge.” In it, people are trying to recreate Normani’s dance move and sharing the videos of themselves doing so by using the hashtag #MotivationChallenge. While some aced the challenge, most ended up failing badly – and providing others with a source of laughter.

I know it is hard to tell the difference from the original, but this is actually just me attempting @Normani’s #Motivationchallenge pic.twitter.com/5u5bZl3MB5 — Kevin Kickham (@ktkickham) August 16, 2019

