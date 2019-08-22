Normani’s basketball twerk inspires Motivation Challenge. Sparks hilarious results
People are trying to recreate Normani’s dance move and sharing the videos with the hashtag #MotivationChallenge.it-s-viral Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:02 IST
Normani, a former member of the American band Fifth Harmony, recently dropped her debut solo single and the song has taken fans by storm. However, the song is not the only thing that has captured people’s attention. What has now piqued the interest of people is a combination of basketball and twerking performed by the singer in the music video.
Take a look:
The move has now given birth to an online challenge called the “Motivation Challenge.” In it, people are trying to recreate Normani’s dance move and sharing the videos of themselves doing so by using the hashtag #MotivationChallenge. While some aced the challenge, most ended up failing badly – and providing others with a source of laughter.
I tried lmao #MotivationChallenge pic.twitter.com/fub4oddNuH— Faiz (@itzfaizz) August 17, 2019
did it in one take💅🏽 #motivationchallenge @normani pic.twitter.com/hNgHxaCdjh— motivated queen puff (@cccyydneyyy) August 17, 2019
He said "it’s too easy" but... 😂😂#MotivationChallenge @Normani pic.twitter.com/k3kWxNfOw1— Chey ⚜️ || MOTIVATION (@_NKChey_) August 18, 2019
I know it is hard to tell the difference from the original, but this is actually just me attempting @Normani’s #Motivationchallenge pic.twitter.com/5u5bZl3MB5— Kevin Kickham (@ktkickham) August 16, 2019
so apparently this is an actual challenge?? #motivationchallenge pic.twitter.com/kXXqluMxwI— mimi.psd (@Moriuhhh) August 16, 2019
Hey @Normani... what’s up 🙇♂️#MotivationChallenge pic.twitter.com/LJC8nhDTUm— Hunter March (@HunterMarch) August 20, 2019
Are you up for the challenge?
First Published: Aug 22, 2019 17:43 IST