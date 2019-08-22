e-paper
Normani’s basketball twerk inspires Motivation Challenge. Sparks hilarious results

People are trying to recreate Normani’s dance move and sharing the videos with the hashtag #MotivationChallenge.

Aug 22, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Normani in her solo single music video Motivation.
Normani in her solo single music video Motivation. (Instagram/normani)
         

Normani, a former member of the American band Fifth Harmony, recently dropped her debut solo single and the song has taken fans by storm. However, the song is not the only thing that has captured people’s attention. What has now piqued the interest of people is a combination of basketball and twerking performed by the singer in the music video.

Take a look:

The move has now given birth to an online challenge called the “Motivation Challenge.” In it, people are trying to recreate Normani’s dance move and sharing the videos of themselves doing so by using the hashtag #MotivationChallenge. While some aced the challenge, most ended up failing badly – and providing others with a source of laughter.

Are you up for the challenge?

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 17:43 IST

