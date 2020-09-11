e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Norwegian dance group skillfully grooves to Punjabi tune. Watch

Norwegian dance group skillfully grooves to Punjabi tune. Watch

This clip was shared on The Quick Style’s official Instagram account.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:50 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows six dancers.
The image shows six dancers. (Instagram/@thequickstyle)
         

Dance can be considered a universal physical language that conveys joys and sorrows beyond borders and vocabulary. Now, here is a clip by a Norwegian dance group exemplifying that notion.

This recording was shared on The Quick Style’s official Instagram page on September 8. “This is how we Punjabi,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The video shows six dancers. They start grooving to Nach Punjaban by Abrar-Ul-Haq as soon as the clip begins. Not only do their moves sync perfectly with the beats but they lip sync the lyrics of the track with utmost ease as well.

Check out this fantastic mix of art and culture here. But beware, you may wish to play this fun clip on a loop after viewing it:

View this post on Instagram

This is how we PUNJABI 🥭

A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle) on

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this recording has received a whole lot of appreciation, and rightfully so. It currently has nearly two lakh views and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Bollywood should just hire you guys at this point”.

Another individual wrote, “Love it”. “OMG, I can’t believe how amazing you are—dancing to a Punjabi song. So in love with your magic. You are so creative. One day I will meet you and thank you for making us laugh and feel better,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else declared, “Awesome”.

What are your thoughts on this post? Did it make you want to get up and dance as well?

Also Read | This dance group’s shuffle choreography is wowing netizens. Watched it yet?

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In