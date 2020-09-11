Norwegian dance group skillfully grooves to Punjabi tune. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:50 IST

Dance can be considered a universal physical language that conveys joys and sorrows beyond borders and vocabulary. Now, here is a clip by a Norwegian dance group exemplifying that notion.

This recording was shared on The Quick Style’s official Instagram page on September 8. “This is how we Punjabi,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The video shows six dancers. They start grooving to Nach Punjaban by Abrar-Ul-Haq as soon as the clip begins. Not only do their moves sync perfectly with the beats but they lip sync the lyrics of the track with utmost ease as well.

Check out this fantastic mix of art and culture here. But beware, you may wish to play this fun clip on a loop after viewing it:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this recording has received a whole lot of appreciation, and rightfully so. It currently has nearly two lakh views and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Bollywood should just hire you guys at this point”.

Another individual wrote, “Love it”. “OMG, I can’t believe how amazing you are—dancing to a Punjabi song. So in love with your magic. You are so creative. One day I will meet you and thank you for making us laugh and feel better,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else declared, “Awesome”.

What are your thoughts on this post? Did it make you want to get up and dance as well?

