This dance group’s shuffle choreography is wowing netizens. Watched it yet?

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 16:38 IST

Kings United India, internationally known as The Kings, who won the third season of an American reality TV show titled World of Dance, are wowing netizens once again with their amazing moves. This time around, the group has taken to Instagram to showcase their shuffle skills.

Posted on Instagram from one of the members, named Chandan Acharya’s, account on August 13, the video has been shared with a caption reading, “Shuffle gang”.

The recording shows the men dancing to Surf Mesa’s famous track ily (I love you baby) (feat. Emilee). Check out their groovy moves here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has accumulated almost 4.5 lakh likes and nearly 1,300 comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “In love with it! Can’t stop watching it on repeat”. Another individual wrote, “Quite possibly one of the best things I’ve seen”.

“You’re so smooth and fun to watch!” read one comment under the post. Many even asked for a tutorial for the routine in the comments section. Numerous others on the application left appreciative emojis under the share.

An Instagram user proclaimed, “I have watched this so many times now”. “Wow,” “Nice,” and “Superb,” were some other adjectives used to describe the group.

This isn’t the first time Kings United have shared videos of their dance routines. Their official Instagram page features many other recordings like this one.

What are your thoughts on this performance? Have you been inspired to search “how to shuffle” online as well?

