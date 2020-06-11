e-paper
Indian cousins set stage on fire with outstanding dance moves at America’s Got Talent

The cousin duo danced on America’s Got Talent and now a video of their performance is going viral.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 11, 2020 15:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the two performers on America’s Got Talent’s stage. (YouTube/Talent Recap)
         

Spilling magic through their outstanding dance moves, a cousin duo Shakir and Rehan has now mesmerised people. While performing on the stage of the show America’s Got Talent (AGT), the duo showcased some fiery moves which not only won over the judges and the audience but are now making the Internet go gaga.

Shared on AGT’s Talent Recap YouTube channel, a video shows the duo performing a dance routine which is both exciting and interesting.

The video starts with the judges interacting with the duo. Within a few seconds they start performing and end up getting a standing ovation from everyone. What’s so special in their dance? Watch to find out:

With over one million views, the video has impressed people and it’s clear from the comments they shared. From writing how hard the stunts are to praising the duo for their performance, people flooded the post’s comments section.

“I know the stunts look very clean, but they are not easy at all. The precision they have is sheer hard work and blood and sweat and tears. May their dreams be fulfilled, love INDIA,” wrote a YouTube user. “The little boy has lots of emotions when dancing,” expressed another. “India has the most amazing dancers in the world,” wrote another mentioning that they’re from Philippines.

“This performance brought tears to my eyes. There was excellent choreography, grace, and style in their performance. The little boy was just adorable and he thinks the world of his brother. Please, don’t ever disappoint him. Congratulations to them both, and I wish them nothing but success,” wrote a YouTube user.

What do you think of this dance performance?

