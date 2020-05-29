India’s Bad Salsa creates magic on America’s Got Talent stage. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: May 29, 2020 13:24 IST

America’s Got Talent (AGT) kicked off season 15 on May 26 with the premiere. This episode and the early weeks of auditions were filmed before the pandemic hit. Several videos of different acts by the contestants are now being shared on the official Facebook page of AGT and one such video has now sparked a wave of applause. It’s a clip that shows magical dance moves from the Indian dancing duo called Bad Salsa.

Dancers of Bivash Academy of Dance (BAD), the same acronym used in the name of the group, mesmerised the judges and the audiences with their marvellous performance. Previously, they also showcased their awesome moves on the stages of India’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent.

In the video, the duo first introduces themselves as Sumanth and Sonali from Kolkata, India. Then they start their awesome dance - a combination of salsa and acrobatics. The duo dances to the song Dhating Naach from the film Phata Poster Nikhla Hero and it’s a sight to behold.

“You’ve never seen anything like what BAD Salsa just did!” reads the caption of the post and there’s a chance that you haven’t.

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has garnered over 7.3 million views – and the numbers are still increasing. With more than 1.7 lakh reactions and close to 51,000 shares, about 6,000 people posted all sorts of comments on the video. And, they were mesmerised by what they saw.

“Omg that was awesome. Well done to you both. We want to see more of both of you, thoroughly enjoyed it. India should be very proud,” wrote a Facebook user. “I just keep smiling watching both of them so much talent and dedication I love them. Good luck,” expressed another. “That was the best Salsa I’ve ever seen! They should WIN! WOW awesome job!” wished a third.

What do you think of Bad Salsa?