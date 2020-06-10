Omar Abdullah tweets video of quarantine center residents playing cricket. Watch

it-s-viral

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to share a video from a quarantine center which has now sparked mixed reactions among people.

“Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass,” Abdullah tweeted and shared the video. The clip shows the residents of the center playing cricket to pass their time. In the video, multiple beds are seen in the premise and the men are seen playing the game in one corner. Also, a few people are seen lying on their beds.

Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/2rYZFUrGVl — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 10, 2020

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the video has collected over 63,000 views – and counting. Additionally, the post has also gathered close to 3,800 likes and more than 350 retweets. People shared varied comments on the tweet. While some loved the video, there were some who expressed concerns.

“True example of not letting your shoulders drop even when you are put through toughest challenges,” wrote a Twitter user. “Boys playing really well,” expressed another. “Bowling with run up in such a small space,” said another. “Amazing,” tweeted a fourth.

“No wonder these cases are on the rise,” wrote a fifth expressing concern and several others voiced the same notion.

