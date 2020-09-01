e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Our world needs more love, less hate’: How Buddy Gator is spreading happiness one post at a time

‘Our world needs more love, less hate’: How Buddy Gator is spreading happiness one post at a time

Besides the main character, there are also others like Giant Rabbit, Sloths, or Baby Ninja Turtles who often make appearances in the comic.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 01, 2020 08:36 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Created by artist Chow Hon Lam, Buddy Gator is spreading smiles among people.
Created by artist Chow Hon Lam, Buddy Gator is spreading smiles among people.(Instagram/@buddygatorcomics)
         

Happiness can come in any form and today it’s Buddy Gator who is here with his friends to wash away your blues. Who you ask? He is an adorable comic character alligator created by artist Chow Hon Lam who is spreading smiles among people, one Instagram post at a time.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Lam said that he conceived the idea and started creating the Buddy Gator comics after the outbreak of the pandemic. “I think most people are having a hard time now. I’m trying to spread positive vibes through Buddy Gator, hopefully (I) can bring some smiles to people’s faces through this comic, and heal people’s feelings in this hard time,” he added.

When asked why Gator, he shared a very interesting reason. “Gator sometimes gives us a scary impression: long mouth, sharp teeth. But I think alligators can be warm and sweet too,” he said. Lam then added that he also hopes Buddy Gator becomes a reminder for everyone to not judge a book by its cover. 

What is even more interesting is that the lovely gator is not the only one who is spreading happiness all around. Besides the main character, there are also others like Giant Rabbit, Sloths, or Baby Ninja Turtles who often make appearances in the comic. Lam said that these animals are “like a group of cute family characters” and he has plans of creating more of them in the near future.

The comics Lam shares on his social media are adorable and wholesome. Lam told Hindustan Times that he wants to spread the message of love through Buddy Gator comics. “We always have someone like Buddy Gator around us, or we are the Buddy Gator to someone. Our world needs more love, less hate,” he added.

Here are some more Insta posts for you to enjoy:

What do you think of the adorable gator and his buddies?

tags
top news
Pranab Mukherjee: A towering figure of Indian politics leaves behind an unmatched legacy
Pranab Mukherjee: A towering figure of Indian politics leaves behind an unmatched legacy
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
Those appearing for JEE, NEET allowed to travel on special local rails on exam days
Those appearing for JEE, NEET allowed to travel on special local rails on exam days
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India’s economy was facing worst-ever deceleration before Covid-19 hit
India’s economy was facing worst-ever deceleration before Covid-19 hit
Lockdown phase took severe toll on economic activity
Lockdown phase took severe toll on economic activity
Dhoni has assured me there is nothing to worry: CSK owner N Srinivasan
Dhoni has assured me there is nothing to worry: CSK owner N Srinivasan
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In