Pabu the red panda is stealing netizens’ hearts one hop and skip at a time. Watch

Brighten up your day with Pabu the red panda’s shenanigans

Oct 27, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Pabu the red panda.
The image shows Pabu the red panda.(Instagram/@oregonzoo)
         

If you’re looking for something that will instantly fill your heart with joy and leave you grinning, then Pabu, a little red panda from Oregon Zoo, is here with his naughtiness. Shared on Instagram by Oregon Zoo, a clip showing Pabu and his mother Mei Mei is the kind of adorable content you can’t miss.

The clip shows Pabu inside his enclosure. The little one can be seen running, hopping and playing with the glee while also munching on some leaves.

Check out the clip and hold on to your heart before it melts because of Pabu’s cuteness:

Posted on October 26, the adorable clip has garnered more than 71,000 views and over 10,700 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the little red panda’s shenanigans. Some were pleased to see Pabu’s energetic and naughty nature. Many simply dropped heart emojis and shared their love for the little one.

“Mom looks absolutely done with his shenanigans. But he’s soo cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “I could watch this on repeat all day,” said another. “He is so precious! My day is made,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this naughty yet cute red panda?

