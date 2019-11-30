e-paper
Pampered tea loving horse refuses to get out of bed before having a cup. Watch

An amusing habit of the horse came to light after the department took to Twitter to share a video of Jake.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 30, 2019 13:36 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police horse refuses to get up and go to work until he is served a steaming cup of tea.
The police horse refuses to get up and go to work until he is served a steaming cup of tea.(Twitter/@MerPolMounted)
         

There are many who may find it difficult to start their day without gulping down a cup of tea. A video, which has now created quite a stir online, shows a horse is no different. Turns out, the police horse refuses to get up and go to work until he is served a steaming cup of tea.

The four-legged creature, Jake, is a member of the Merseyside Police Mounted Section force. This amusing habit of the horse came to light after the department took to Twitter to share a video of Jake.

“Jake refuses to get out of bed until he is brought a warm cup of tea,” the department wrote while sharing the video of the tea-drinking horse. Further, they wrote that once Jake finishes his tea, he gets ready for the day.

Since being shared November 20, the video has piqued people’s interests and amused many. They couldn’t stop dropping all sorts of comments on the post. While many expressed their surprise, there were some who shared their own stories.

“Haha! That made me smile I used to take my horse home and she would stand at the back door waiting for her cup of tea,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing their experience. “Well haven’t witnessed anything like this before! This is so sweet, all he needed was his cup of Charlie. Jake you are a beautiful boy,” excitedly wrote another. “He needs a bigger mug,” commented another.

Here’s what others wrote:

Merseyside Police Mounted Section stable manager and trainer Lindsey Gaven describes Jake as a horse with a lot of character, reports Mirror.

“We’ve all learnt his tea order - he’ll deal with one sugar, but is definitely happier when you remember to give him two. If you’re at the side of the stable and he sees you with a mug in your hand, you can guarantee he’ll trot on over to try and steal a slurp!” added Gaven.

What do you think about this unusual tea drinker?

Also Read | 'Intelligent' elephant uses this technique to break electric fence, video intrigues Twitter

