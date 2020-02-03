People expose eyes to phone’s flash for TikTok challenge. It’s dangerous

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:22 IST

A TikTok challenge with a potentially dangerous outcome has taken over the platform and it’s something no one should try. In this trend, people are using their phone’s back camera to make a video while keeping the flash on and directing pointing it towards their eyes. All these apparently to momentarily change their eye colour – and the trick, unsurprisingly, doesn’t work.

It appears that TikTok user Maliabroo started the trend. She shared a video claiming that there’s a new filter on TikTok called S5 and it is temporarily changing brown-hued eyes into blue ones. There’s actually a filter by that name but it only adds a blue hue to the videos and does nothing else.

Several people tried it out in form of duet and such TikTok clips are now flooding the platform. The videos show that Maliabroo’s eye colour is changing but as for others it’s remaining the same.

Here’s one such video:

The flash directly aimed at eyes may cause ‘flash blindness’ – temporary dark spots in vision, reports the site of Optimax Eye Surgery, cited Mirror. For some, however, the risk is far greater as it can cause a permanent blind spot in their retina.

A few days back, another dangerous TikTok challenge involving a penny and a power socket went crazy viral. This risky trend involving electricity even ended up causing fire in some cases.