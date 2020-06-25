e-paper
Percy, the cat, greets his hooman through the letter slot. May remind of you a postman

Wouldn’t it be great to always get your mail from a postman as cute as this kitty?

The image shows Percy, the feline, through a letter slot on the front door.
The image shows Percy, the feline, through a letter slot on the front door.
         

If you grew up in the 1990s, chances are that you’ve seen some version of an animated cartoon called ‘Postman Pat’. As the name suggests, the show revolves around the adventures of a postman named Pat and his black-and-white cat. Percy, the feline, may not be black-and-white but his antics are bound to remind you of the cartoon carrier.

The just under 10-second-long video was posted on Reddit on June 24. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “My cat Percy intimidating the postman”.

The recording, tapped by the pet parent, shows Percy, the feline, through a letter slot on the front door. The black-and-brown furred cat claws at the open space to greet its hooman. It is unable to fully peep through due to the length and width of the gap. However, this doesn’t prevent the viewers from getting a good look at its cutesy face.

The post currently has over 1,200 upvotes and many positive comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to Percy, the-want-to-be postman cat. One person said, “Percy is amazing”. While another individual wrote, “He protecc”. To which an individual responded with, “He hope someone mail him a snacc”.

“That is hilarious!” read one comment. While a Reddit user stated, “Aww... Nice”. The original poster even shared a little back story to the recording when writing, “The actual story is that my sister locked me out of our house. I opened the letterbox to see if anyone was inside and this is how I was greeted”. Being locked outside doesn’t sound like fun but being greeted by Percy’s cute little face? Um, yes, please.

What are your thoughts on postman cat, Percy?

