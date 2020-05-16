‘Permission to bite the bullet’: Navy pilot writes creative wedding invite to senior. Reply is as hilarious

Updated: May 16, 2020 14:25 IST

A Navy officer’s creative letter about getting married during the coronavirus-induced lockdown has gone viral on social media.

The letter begins with the fighter pilot seeking his superior officer’s “permission to bite the bullet” and “willingly sacrifice” himself in “absolute peacetime”.

“I regret dropping this bomb on you at such a short notice, but as you would agree, I intend to drop a nuclear one on myself and I realise that just like all the split second decisions we take up in the air in the heat of the moment, I cannot afford to allow myself the luxury of time to re- evaluate my decision,” the letter reads.

“I have come to the conclusion that we might actually be able to get through the rest of our lives together, without killing each other. Our parents agree that in the time of a pandemic like this, that’s much more than one could have wished for,” the pilot adds in the letter sent to his boss earlier this month.

The young officer also invited his boss to the wedding which took place via a virtual interactive platform the next day due to lockdown restrictions.

This is how faujies seek permission (PERMISSION TO BITE THE BULLET from their respective Commanding Officers) to get married....



Don't forget these are "trying" read "Covid 19" times!!! pic.twitter.com/jqJO3RxL2n — Sandeep Ahlawat (@SandyAhlawat89) May 14, 2020

Approving the application, the commanding officer wrote back to laud the young officer’s flying skills.

“All great things have to finally come to an end. Welcome to Hell,” was his parting shot to the pilot who was about to start his marital life.

“Oh my god! This is pure gold!” writes a Twitter user about the letter. “Oh wow! What creativity, humour... Awesome!” adds another.

