Pic of horse riding a bus puzzles netizens. But there’s a twist

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 19:06 IST

It’s not every day that one finds a horse riding a bus. That’s why, a photo posted by South Wales Policing Unit has puzzled netizens.

The photo shared on Twitter raised a lot of questions among netizens as the policing unit gave a witty caption. But the incident unfolded as the real story behind the bizarre situation came to light.

“A loose horse on the ‘mane’ A48 Eastern Ave decided it wanted to ‘stirrup’ a little trouble but in doing so it risked falling ‘foal’ of the law,” read the caption posted by the police unit.

Inc 900



A loose horse on the 'mane' A48 Eastern Ave decided it wanted to 'stirrup' a little trouble but in doing so it risked falling 'foal' of the law.



It then decided to alight an @Cardiffbus

which was on it's way to the Heath Hostable!



Road now re open.#team1east pic.twitter.com/z7YyMWO1x3 — South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit (@SWP_Roads) January 16, 2020

Posted on January 17, the photo garnered over 1,700 likes and a lot of curious comments. It was later revealed that the horse was injured after being hit by two cars. Two women, Olivia Ryall and Harley Stephens rescued the horse from A48 on Cardiff, UK. After getting some help from passerby motorists Ryall and Stephens rescued the horse that happily got on the bus.

“I used to ride horses in Cardiff Riding School, but I have not loaded a horse into a horse box or a trailer, let alone a bus, it was quite a novel experience.” Stephens told BBC.

The horse was collected by its owners later in the evening after being contacted by the local horse warden.

Ryall posted a video of the incident on Twitter that showed the horse riding the bus. “So, Thursday night me and @harleyxciv found a horse on the A48. Having already been hit by 2 cars, it was injured, stressed and scared. We managed to stop the traffic during rush hour (after some angry beeping and shouting from other drivers)” she wrote in the caption.

So, Thursday night me and @harleyxciv found a horse on the a48. Having already been hit by 2 cars, it was injured, stressed and scared. We managed to stop the traffic during rush hour ( after some angry beeping and shouting from other drivers ) pic.twitter.com/HnUAfQawPv — Olivia Ryall (@OliviaRyall) January 18, 2020

The horse’s adventure on the bus made netizens pour some witty comments.

Just a bit of horseplay going to the hospital to visit his naaaayber — Mark J H (@mjh_wales) January 16, 2020

All is well he is in a stable condition — Mark Weston (@markwestonwales) January 16, 2020

That driver is having a "mare" of a shift tonight... — Ian Owens, Esq. (@jianowens) January 16, 2020

Bus driver asked it "why the long face?" — Tracey Stanley (@tss502) January 17, 2020

I hope he didn’t cause too much disturbance in the neigh-bourhood — Scott (@hegzin) January 17, 2020

