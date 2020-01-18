e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Pic of horse riding a bus puzzles netizens. But there’s a twist

Pic of horse riding a bus puzzles netizens. But there’s a twist

It was later revealed that the horse was injured after being hit by two cars. Two women, Olivia Ryall and Harley Stephens rescued the horse from A48 on Cardiff, UK.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 18, 2020 19:06 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The horse was injured after being hit by two cars but was collected by its owner later.
The horse was injured after being hit by two cars but was collected by its owner later.(Twitter/@SWP_Roads)
         

It’s not every day that one finds a horse riding a bus. That’s why, a photo posted by South Wales Policing Unit has puzzled netizens.

The photo shared on Twitter raised a lot of questions among netizens as the policing unit gave a witty caption. But the incident unfolded as the real story behind the bizarre situation came to light.

“A loose horse on the ‘mane’ A48 Eastern Ave decided it wanted to ‘stirrup’ a little trouble but in doing so it risked falling ‘foal’ of the law,” read the caption posted by the police unit.

Posted on January 17, the photo garnered over 1,700 likes and a lot of curious comments. It was later revealed that the horse was injured after being hit by two cars. Two women, Olivia Ryall and Harley Stephens rescued the horse from A48 on Cardiff, UK. After getting some help from passerby motorists Ryall and Stephens rescued the horse that happily got on the bus.

“I used to ride horses in Cardiff Riding School, but I have not loaded a horse into a horse box or a trailer, let alone a bus, it was quite a novel experience.” Stephens told BBC.

The horse was collected by its owners later in the evening after being contacted by the local horse warden.

Ryall posted a video of the incident on Twitter that showed the horse riding the bus. “So, Thursday night me and @harleyxciv found a horse on the A48. Having already been hit by 2 cars, it was injured, stressed and scared. We managed to stop the traffic during rush hour (after some angry beeping and shouting from other drivers)” she wrote in the caption.

The horse’s adventure on the bus made netizens pour some witty comments.

What do you think of this incident?

