Picture of elderly couple in Kolkata metro wins Internet, people notice something else too

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:36 IST

The Internet is a place which often presents us with such images which never fail to tug at our heartstrings. Case in point, the image of an elderly couple - which recently made its way onto Twitter - is having the same effect on many. There’s a chance that it’ll warm up your heart too.

Shared by a Twitter user, the image is a simple yet powerful. It shows an elderly married couple sitting together in Kolkata metro. What captured people attention is that the woman is seen wrapping a muffler around the man’s neck – portraying a sweet moment of love.

Picture of the day pic.twitter.com/Q9UQmlU0a1 — Rishi Bagree ऋषि 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) November 21, 2019

Since being shared a day back on November 21, the image has collected close to 2,500 retweets. Additionally, it has also garnered about 230 retweets. People had a lot to say about the image. While many wrote how adorable the couple looks, some commented on the love which the image reflects.

This is true Love.

Just imagine when they met and how they reached till this moment in Life , True Love. — धिरज ठाकुर साहेब (@Dheeraj34327765) November 22, 2019

Tera saath hai toh...... 👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️ — Sushil Agarwal (@suzyagarwal) November 21, 2019

This is called a successful life. Asli Zindagi — Akash Singh. (@denirofellas) November 21, 2019

That's so cute man 😍❤️❤️ — Utkarsh desai (@Utkarshdesai333) November 22, 2019

A few pointed out something in the image which clearly adds on to its heartening aspect. It’s the tagline of the LIC ad which can be seen in the image’s background.

Best part is the LIC adv. behind...

"...Zindagi bhar ka saath"

😍❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/ZKvuRyAm6K — Aditya Saraswat (@saraswatadi26) November 22, 2019

