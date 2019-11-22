Picture of elderly couple in Kolkata metro wins Internet, people notice something else too
The image shows an elderly couple sitting together in Kolkata metro.
The Internet is a place which often presents us with such images which never fail to tug at our heartstrings. Case in point, the image of an elderly couple - which recently made its way onto Twitter - is having the same effect on many. There’s a chance that it’ll warm up your heart too.
Shared by a Twitter user, the image is a simple yet powerful. It shows an elderly married couple sitting together in Kolkata metro. What captured people attention is that the woman is seen wrapping a muffler around the man’s neck – portraying a sweet moment of love.
Picture of the day pic.twitter.com/Q9UQmlU0a1— Rishi Bagree ऋषि 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) November 21, 2019
Since being shared a day back on November 21, the image has collected close to 2,500 retweets. Additionally, it has also garnered about 230 retweets. People had a lot to say about the image. While many wrote how adorable the couple looks, some commented on the love which the image reflects.
This is true Love.— धिरज ठाकुर साहेब (@Dheeraj34327765) November 22, 2019
Just imagine when they met and how they reached till this moment in Life , True Love.
Tera saath hai toh...... 👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️— Sushil Agarwal (@suzyagarwal) November 21, 2019
This is called a successful life. Asli Zindagi— Akash Singh. (@denirofellas) November 21, 2019
That's so cute man 😍❤️❤️— Utkarsh desai (@Utkarshdesai333) November 22, 2019
A few pointed out something in the image which clearly adds on to its heartening aspect. It’s the tagline of the LIC ad which can be seen in the image’s background.
Best part is the LIC adv. behind...— Aditya Saraswat (@saraswatadi26) November 22, 2019
"...Zindagi bhar ka saath"
😍❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/ZKvuRyAm6K
What a "COINCIDENCE" with LIC's Adv. and the original story. ❤️🙏🙏 #Kolkata #kolkatametro #Indian @Kolkatametro_— Ranjan Kumar Bose (@RanjanKumarBos5) November 22, 2019
