Home / It's Viral / Picture of rescued owl chilling in backseat of police car may make you chuckle

Picture of rescued owl chilling in backseat of police car may make you chuckle

New Hampshire State Police took to Facebook to share the story of this rescue.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 18, 2020 19:33 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the owl in the backseat of the police car.
The image shows the owl in the backseat of the police car. (Facebook/New Hampshire State Police)
         

Stories of animal rescues are usually sweet and heartwarming. Well, this story of an owl’s rescue is both of those things. However, it is also making many chuckle thanks to an image related to the incident. Chances are it will make you laugh out loud too.

New Hampshire State Police took to Facebook to share the story of this rescue. They wrote that one of their troopers rescued the little bird and also provided it a ride to CAVES, a Veterinary hospital. There, the bird was taken to Wings of Dawn rehabilitation centre where it was named Lucky. The bird has no broken bones and is recovering well from a concussion. The good news is it will be released into the wild soon.

The post is complete with two images - one is of the bird riding in the backseat of the police car. The other one show the owl standing on the ground. It’s the first image which has now tickled people’s funny bone.

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 900 reactions and about 100 shares. People were happy that the bird is rescued. But there were several who couldn’t help but comment on how chilled the bird looked while riding in the car.

“Thanks to the kind trooper who rescued Lucky!” wrote a Facebook user. “I’m so happy that he’s safe,” commented another.

“This picture cracks me up… he is just chilling in the back,” joked a third. “And it looks like Lucky is sitting obediently in the back seat,” wrote a fourth.

“Are we there yet?” commented a fifth trying to guess the owl’s perspective.

What do you think of the post?

