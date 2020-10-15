Pictures from different parts of India capture the country’s beauty perfectly. Seen them yet?

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 09:38 IST

India is a country filled with several stunning and beautiful places. From breathtaking mountains to impressive waterbodies to mysterious jungles, the options are many. And, these images shared on the official Twitter profile of Incredible India show that perfectly.

Just a day back they reposted a tweet by Kerala Tourism which contains an image of Kappad beach. It is located in Kerala’s Kozhikode district. “Kappad beach in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, is dotted with rocks and small hills that add to its beauty. It is one of eight beaches in India that have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag certification,” reads the caption of the post:

Kappad beach in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, is dotted with rocks and small hills that add to its beauty. It is one of eight beaches in India that have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag certification.#DekhoApnaDesh#BlueFlag @KeralaTourism https://t.co/4xXduIIS33 — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) October 14, 2020

Here’s another image which shows a cottage in the mountains surrounded by lush green all around. “Waking up to this view is like the fresh dewdrops on the leaves. Where will be your house of dreams in the mountains?” Incredible India tweeted and asked. Now that is a view who wouldn’t love to wake up to!

Waking up to this view is like the fresh dewdrops on the leaves. Where will be your house of dreams in the mountains?

PC: 'TWskelton'

PB: 'colours.of.india'@hp_tourism #DekhoApnaDesh pic.twitter.com/4GbOp2lsIV — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) October 14, 2020

The next one in the line is Kankaria Lake, the second largest lake in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This image shows the waterbody decked up in its “full glory.” How does that look? See for yourself:

The second largest lake in Ahmedabad, Kankaria Lake, decks up in its full glory as the night sets in. Get dazzled as you relax by the clean and bright lake after sundown.



PC: ‘wrapperphotography’

PB: ‘amazing.amdavad’@GujaratTourism #DekhoApnaDesh pic.twitter.com/uX12ghGeRA — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) October 13, 2020

As for this image, it is a view of the city of Jaipur, Rajasthan. To say that the picture is stunning is certainly an understatement. Originally shared on the official twitter page of the Embassy of India in Damascus, Syria the tweet is reposted by Incredible India.

The view of Jaipur, Rajasthan from the top will leave you in awe. See how the Aravalli range beautifully envelops the city. Thank you @eoidamascus for sharing this 🙏#DekhoApnaDesh @my_rajasthan https://t.co/ltgBje3eXk — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) October 13, 2020

From expressing their wonder to talking about their desires to visit the places, people shared all sorts of responses on the comments sections of the post. There were also some who wrote which among these are their favourite place.

Which place do you want to visit first?

