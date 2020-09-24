e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Video of people rafting in Nubra Valley may speak to every travel lovers’ soul

Video of people rafting in Nubra Valley may speak to every travel lovers’ soul

“Rowing through the incessant rapids of the river in the mystic aura of Nubra Valley, will be an experience to cherish forever!,” reads a part of the caption shared with the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 24, 2020 08:41 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a screenshot from the video.
The image is a screenshot from the video. (Twitter/@incredibleindia)
         

Venturing out in the waters on a raft can turn out to be an exhilarating experience for many. If you’re someone who loves taking off on an adventure, this video shared on Twitter will speak to the travel bug in you. Even if you’re not into rafting, the beauty of nature captured in this video may leave you amazed.

Shared on the official Twitter profile of Incredible India, the video shows a group of people rafting in Nubra Valley.

“Rowing through the incessant rapids of the river in the mystic aura of Nubra Valley, will be an experience to cherish forever!,” they wrote and shared the video. They also gave the video credit to an individual named Nancy. The post is complete with the hashtag #DekhoApnaDesh.

Since being shared on September 23, the video has gathered close to 11,000 views - and counting. Additionally, it has also amassed nearly 670 likes and more than 100 retweets.

People couldn’t contain their excitement while commenting on the video. While some wrote that they would love to try that, others wished they could go back to the place.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | From Delhi to London by bus? Travel company announces trip for 2021. There’s more to this epic journey

