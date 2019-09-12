Piyush Goyal’s ‘Einstein discovered gravity’ gaffe sets Twitter abuzz
The slip up involving Einstein and gravity by Union minister Piyush Goyal didn't go unnoticed and led to massive trolling on social media.
Defending the economic slowdown, Union minister Piyush Goyal today committed an inadvertent error on the discovery of gravity. The slip up, however, didn’t go unnoticed and led to massive trolling on social media.
“If you’re looking at a five trillion dollar economy, the country will have to grow at 12%. Today it’s growing at 6%... Don’t get into those maths. This math would never have helped Einstein discover gravity... If you’d only gone by structured formulae and what was past knowledge, I don’t think there would have been any innovation in this world,” he said at a Board of Trade meeting in Delhi.
Netizens were quick to react. Several people took to Twitter to correct the mistake and pointed out that it wasn’t Albert Einstein but Isaac Newton who discovered gravity. The slip up also sparked hilarious reactions from tweeple.
This is GOLD!— EcoMan (@EcoManOne) September 12, 2019
Piyush Goyal probably hasn't understood the gravity of the situation yet, eh? 😉— Ashwin S Kumar (@ashwinskumar) September 12, 2019
It was Einstein who discovered the gravity, not Newton. We never knew, we have been wrongly taught by our teachers in schools. Thanks erudite Minister @PiyushGoyal... #FacePalm— JaYanT BhuShaN (@JayantBhushan1) September 12, 2019
#PiyushGoyal: Einstein discovered gravity— Humor Being (@followTheGupta) September 12, 2019
Newton: pic.twitter.com/uXHt8EASFi
Kid : Dad ₹1000 chahiye the.— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) September 12, 2019
Dad : Kis liye?
Kid : 200 bus ke kiraye ke liye aur 400 ki book Leni hai.
Dad : Par ye to sirf 600 hue
Kid : don't go by numbers , Maths never helped Einstein discover gravity. #YoPiyushHatesMaths
Soon after, another video of the Union Minister’s clarification landed on Twitter which further sparked a fresh round of funny reactions.
Here’s why:
.@PiyushGoyal gives a clarification on his comments and corrects himself by saying "Math did help "Einstein" to discover Gravity".— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 12, 2019
The Minister still doesn't have an idea who discovered gravity. pic.twitter.com/yZ5tk8KIui
With several people reacting on the slip up, the hashtag #PiyushGoyal is trending on Twitter. Along with that Einstein and Isaac Newton are also trending.
