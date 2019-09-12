e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

Piyush Goyal’s ‘Einstein discovered gravity’ gaffe sets Twitter abuzz

The slip up involving Einstein and gravity by Union minister Piyush Goyal didn’t go unnoticed and led to massive trolling on social media.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several people took to Twitter to correct the mistake.
Several people took to Twitter to correct the mistake. (Twitter/@followTheGupta)
         

Defending the economic slowdown, Union minister Piyush Goyal today committed an inadvertent error on the discovery of gravity. The slip up, however, didn’t go unnoticed and led to massive trolling on social media.

“If you’re looking at a five trillion dollar economy, the country will have to grow at 12%. Today it’s growing at 6%... Don’t get into those maths. This math would never have helped Einstein discover gravity... If you’d only gone by structured formulae and what was past knowledge, I don’t think there would have been any innovation in this world,” he said at a Board of Trade meeting in Delhi.

Netizens were quick to react. Several people took to Twitter to correct the mistake and pointed out that it wasn’t Albert Einstein but Isaac Newton who discovered gravity. The slip up also sparked hilarious reactions from tweeple.

Soon after, another video of the Union Minister’s clarification landed on Twitter which further sparked a fresh round of funny reactions.

Here’s why:

With several people reacting on the slip up, the hashtag #PiyushGoyal is trending on Twitter. Along with that Einstein and Isaac Newton are also trending.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 19:36 IST

tags
trending topics
Section 375 movie reviewDUSU elections 2019Deepika PadukonePriyanka ChopraArticle 370Alia BhattAyushmann KhurranaKangana RanautP ChidambaramDream Girl ReviewManmohan SinghIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi
Top News
latest news
don't miss