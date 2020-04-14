e-paper
PM isn't giving Rs 15,000 to every Indian, don't fill fake form, says PIB fact check

PM isn’t giving Rs 15,000 to every Indian, don’t fill fake form, says PIB fact check

The message is being shared with a fake claim.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:06 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The message is false and don’t click on the link provided with it.
The message is false and don't click on the link provided with it.
         

The whole world is fighting against the invisible enemy, coronavirus. At the same time another war is being fought and this one is against fake news and misleading information on Covid-19. Just like this fake message which claims that the prime minister is giving Rs 15,000 to every Indian due to the corona crisis. The fake message claims that all one needs to do to collect it is to click on a link and fill a form. PIB’s fact check handle on Twitter debunked this as fake news and also warned people not to click on any such link.

When translated from Hindi, PIB fact check’s post reads, “Amid difficult situations, PM is giving Rs 15,000 to every Indian and to avail it one has to click the given link and fill the form.” The post then clarifies that the news is fake and the link is fraudulent.

A few days back, PIB’s fact check handle on Twitter debunked a false claim that exposure to high temperature prevents a person from being infected with COVID-19. There is no authenticity to this claim and it was also dismissed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

