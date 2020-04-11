e-paper
Exposure to high temperature doesn’t prevent Covid-19, says PIB fact check

The claim is fake.

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 20:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The claim is false, don’t believe it.
The claim is false, don’t believe it. (Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)
         

Coronavirus has spread in various countries across the world and there’s still no vaccine or cure discovered for it yet. Many fake posts related to cures have been going viral all over social media and officials keep refuting the claims from time to time. Among these fake claims, one is that exposure to high temperature prevents COVID-19. There is no authenticity to this claim and it is false. PIB’s fact check handle on Twitter and World Health Organization (WHO), individually dismissed this as fake news.

“Claim: exposure to high temperatures prevents #COVID19,” tweeted PIB. “No! There is no scientific evidence to prove that coronavirus can be prevented in high temperature. Countries with hot weather too have reported #COVID19 cases,” they added.

WHO’s official website has a special page called ‘Myth Busters’ which debunks all coronavirus-related fake information circulating online. It clearly informs that one can be infected with the deadly virus irrespective of how sunny or hot the weather is. It further adds, “Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19. To protect yourself, make sure you clean your hands frequently and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.”

There are several rumours and false messages doing the rounds online. It’s always advisable to check their authenticity before believing them or sharing them with others.

