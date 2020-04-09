e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Audio clip claiming sellers are licking or spitting on vegetables, fruits to spread COVID-19 is fake, says PIB Fact Check

Audio clip claiming sellers are licking or spitting on vegetables, fruits to spread COVID-19 is fake, says PIB Fact Check

The audio clip is being shared with a fake claim.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The audio clip is now being shared with fake claim, says PIB.
The audio clip is now being shared with fake claim, says PIB. (Twitter/PIB)
         

Multiple misleading claims related to coronavirus are going viral on social media. While some fake content is related to advice and treatments, others attempt to spread fear among people. One such fake audio clip claiming that vegetable sellers are spreading Covid-19 by licking or spitting on vegetables or fruits has gone viral. Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Twitter handle debunked this claim as false in a recent post.

“A viral audio clip is circulating on social media claiming that vegetable sellers are spreading #Covid19 by licking or spitting on vegetables/fruits,” the agency tweeted. “The claim made in the audio clip is false and intended to create disharmony in society,” they added.

Further, they also shared a link to a circular by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A few days ago, PIB’s fact check handle debunked another similar fake claim. A video was being shared online with a false claim that it shows a group of people licking plates in order to spreading the deadly coronavirus.

Also Read | No, tourism ministry didn’t order hotels, restaurants to remain closed till October 15, PIB Fact Check rubbishes fake news

tags
top news
At Delhi’s Covid-19 review, no answers to 2 crucial questions on Tablighi Jamaat
At Delhi’s Covid-19 review, no answers to 2 crucial questions on Tablighi Jamaat
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to combat Covid-19
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to combat Covid-19
With 16 fatalities, this state is 2nd after Maharashtra in Covid-19 deaths
With 16 fatalities, this state is 2nd after Maharashtra in Covid-19 deaths
Now, Rajasthan makes wearing masks in urban areas compulsory
Now, Rajasthan makes wearing masks in urban areas compulsory
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
Woman whose secret recordings exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal dies
Woman whose secret recordings exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal dies
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news