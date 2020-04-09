Audio clip claiming sellers are licking or spitting on vegetables, fruits to spread COVID-19 is fake, says PIB Fact Check

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:01 IST

Multiple misleading claims related to coronavirus are going viral on social media. While some fake content is related to advice and treatments, others attempt to spread fear among people. One such fake audio clip claiming that vegetable sellers are spreading Covid-19 by licking or spitting on vegetables or fruits has gone viral. Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Twitter handle debunked this claim as false in a recent post.

“A viral audio clip is circulating on social media claiming that vegetable sellers are spreading #Covid19 by licking or spitting on vegetables/fruits,” the agency tweeted. “The claim made in the audio clip is false and intended to create disharmony in society,” they added.

Further, they also shared a link to a circular by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A viral audio clip is circulating on social media claiming that vegetable sellers are spreading #Covid19 by licking or spitting on vegetables/fruits.



The claim made in the audio clip is false & intended to create disharmony in society.



Read: https://t.co/6os3CuQag9 pic.twitter.com/TtzJnwsByE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 9, 2020

A few days ago, PIB’s fact check handle debunked another similar fake claim. A video was being shared online with a false claim that it shows a group of people licking plates in order to spreading the deadly coronavirus.

Also Read | No, tourism ministry didn’t order hotels, restaurants to remain closed till October 15, PIB Fact Check rubbishes fake news