e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Police canine squad gets special activity park in Bengaluru

Police canine squad gets special activity park in Bengaluru

A special demonstration of anti-terrorist dog warfare, vehicle hijacking, drug and bomb tracing by the canines were done.

it-s-viral Updated: May 27, 2020 12:20 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Bengaluru
The park was inaugurated by Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (city).
The park was inaugurated by Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (city).(Twitter/@ANI)
         

A dog park was inaugurated for the police canine squad at CAR Grounds Koramangala on Tuesday.

The park was inaugurated by Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (city).

“As ADG, I was associated with the canine squad. The future is canine intelligence. The dog activity park is be modified as per suggestions given by canine psychologist dog guru Amruth,” Rao told ANI.

“We are exploring how local dogs can be utilised. For rounds in night duty, we have utilised local dogs. The state government has been very supportive. We requested that we need to strengthen the dog squad. Presently, we have 65 dogs,” he said.

A special demonstration of anti-terrorist dog warfare, vehicle hijacking, drug and bomb tracing by the canines were done.

Amruth said, “Every breed has its own upbringing. Every dog has its history of understanding that I have come out with training which could immediately give us a result. A dog takes 18 months to train when we want them to learn. But they would learn in 18 hours if we create an environment where they want to learn.”

Also read | Karnataka Police adopts 50 more recruits in dog squad

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
Live: Delhi records nearly 800 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours
Live: Delhi records nearly 800 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In