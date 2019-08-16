Police catch unlikely ‘thief’ from vending machine red-handed. This happened

it-s-viral

A ‘thief’ in Florida was attempting a burglary inside a vending machine when it landed itself in quite the pickle - it got trapped inside it. Things escalated when police had to come to rescue this robber from its sorry situation. In a post shared on Facebook, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has detailed this rather bizarre encounter and chances are it’ll leave you laughing out loud.

“This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School,” reads the post. It is accompanied with pictures of said ‘gentleman’ - a raccoon. Photos posted show the raccoon sitting inside the machine - among bags of snacks, mind you - just waiting to be rescued.





Police sprung into action to get the raccoon out of the tough spot. “Deputy Danny Clifton called in Deltona Animal Control, and together they put this vending machine on a dolly and wheeled it out to an area where our friend could make his exit to freedom,” says an update in the post. “He did so with a little encouragement, and he’s off to his next adventure.”

They also shared the moment the “vending machine raccoon buddy got his freedom”. Here’s the video:

Both posts have collected a ton of reactions from people on Facebook. While the pictures have collected over 6,700 reactions and more than 4,700 shares, the video has garnered over 650 ‘likes’ and more than 200 shares since Thursday.

“So glad this little bandit didn’t earn a day in court! Run free little critter,” says one Facebook user. His little face! ‘I have made a terrible mistake’,” says another. “At least he wore a mask,” jokes a third.

