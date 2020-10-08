Power of social media: Viral video prompts people to help elderly couple running roadside eatery in Delhi

it-s-viral

The pandemic has affected everyone’s lives but for some it is much more severe than others. There are many who have borne the brunt of this crisis badly and among them are the several street vendors. A video showcasing such a plight of an elderly couple in Delhi went viral, following which, something wonderful happened. People, from all across the state – and even beyond, started coming forward to help the couple by visiting their eatery named Baba Ka Dhaba or donating money. People are also urging others to do the same by sharing posts using the hashtag #BabaKaDhaba.

The viral video, which first introduced the couple, was shared on the Instagram profile of a food blogger named Gaurav Wasan. The video shows Wasan detailing couple’s story.

“80 year old couple selling best matar paneer. Inhe hamari help ki bahut zarurat he [they need our help],” says the caption shared with the video.

Take a look at the video:

Soon, several people started sharing the video across various social media platforms, especially Twitter. Actor Randeep Hooda also shared the video and urged people to visit the place. “Do visit if you are in Delhi! Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi 9,” he wrote.

And, the efforts paid off because thanks to the posts, many shared images and videos of how they visited the eatery. Adv. Somnath Bharti, the MLA of Malviya Nagar, also visited the couple. He wrote that he will take care of the couple from now on and also shared images of the duo.

Another Twitter user named Ashutosh shared a video of the elderly man in which he says that there are many who are facing difficult times and they all should be helped.

Many have even shared that this incident proves yet again that social media has the power to do something wonderful.